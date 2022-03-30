Sheikh Mohammed and Sheikh Hamdan meet Kuwait's prime minister

On sidelines of Expo 2020 Dubai, leaders discuss the strong bonds between the UAE and Kuwait

Mar 30, 2022

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, have met Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait.

The separate meetings took place on the sidelines of the World Government Summit that concluded on Wednesday at Expo 2020 Dubai, state news agency Wam reported.

The leaders discussed the strong ties that exist between the two countries, while Sheikh Hamdan commended Kuwait’s efforts to enhance government performance.

Sheikh Sabah, meanwhile, congratulated the UAE on the successful hosting of the World Government Summit as well as Expo 2020 Dubai.

Azucena Arbeleche (L), Uruguay’s Minister of Economy and Finance is presented with the Best Minister award by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai. Antonie Robertson / The National

