Sheikh Saif: UAE has shown resilience in face of pandemic and terror attacks

The UAE has shown its resilience in the face of a global pandemic and recent terrorist attacks, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, said in his closing speech at the World Government Summit in Dubai.

In his speech, titled “In the Emirates, the impossible is always possible”, Sheikh Saif gave examples of how the UAE had overcome unprecedented challenges to set a new degree of optimism for the future.

“Under the current challenges experience by the world, the UAE launched its 50-year plan and set its 10 principles for the future,” he said.

Quote Terrorism takes every opportunity, it is like a pandemic that attacks the weakest point. It has targeted the UAE, an inhumane and immoral terrorism Sheikh Saif bin Zayed

“This enabled the UAE to become a state of no impossible, there are so many examples.

“Sheikh Zayed taught us that land serves the people who provide it hope.

“While the world has suffered and other nations have seen plans destroyed, the UAE continues with its achievements and excellence.”

He cited the successful Expo 2020 Dubai as a sign of success where other nations may have failed, given that the world's fair was held at a time when international travel remained restricted for many.

Celebrations of the UAE’s 50th National Day celebrations, last year, were also a milestone in the face of adversity, Sheikh Saif said.

Expand Autoplay Azucena Arbeleche (L), Uruguay’s Minister of Economy and Finance is presented with the Best Minister award by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai. Antonie Robertson / The National

High profile international positions taken up by Emiratis, such as Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi's appointment as president of Interpol were other moments of success, as was a space programme that put the first Emirati in space in 2019, Maj Hazza Al Mansouri.

The stand against terrorism also requires a unified approach, Sheikh Saif said, calling the attacks carried out by Yemen's Houthi rebels on the UAE in 2022 a similar threat to stability as the pandemic.

“Terrorism takes every opportunity, it is like a pandemic that attacks the weakest point,” he said.

“What is happening is even more dangerous so we need to be very cautious.

“It has targeted the UAE, an inhumane and immoral terrorism."

The world has become a small village, from the US to China, said Sheikh Saif.

“We will not succeed, all of us, unless we work together and everyone has a position internationally and a specific ability to achieve positive results.”