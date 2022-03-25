UAE weather: another hot day expected before temperatures fall at the weekend

Temperatures will hit 40°C in some areas on Friday before falling at the weekend.

The end of the working week will be another hot and mainly sunny day, which could become cloudy at times.

Abu Dhabi city and several areas in the south will hit 40°C while Dubai is set to register highs of 39°C.

Winds will be light to moderate, picking up in the evening in the west over the sea.

Conditions in the Arabian Gulf will start out calm to moderate before becoming rough by nightfall in the west. They are expected to be calm in the Oman Sea.

Humidity will rise overnight, raising the risk of fog and mist early on Saturday over some coastal and internal areas.

The weekend will be dusty and cloudy, with significantly lower temperatures that will hit 32°C in Abu Dhabi on Saturday and 33°C in Dubai.

Moderate to fresh winds will blow dust and sand, especially in the west while conditions are expected be rough in the Arabian Gulf and calm in the Oman Sea.

The weather on Sunday will be similar, aside from a further drop in temperatures, which are set to hit 28°C in Abu Dhabi and 29°C in Dubai.

Moderate to fresh winds will blow dust and sand, reducing visibility over exposed areas.

Conditions in the Arabian Gulf will be rough to very rough, then calm to moderate before becoming rough at times at night in the Oman Sea.

Monday will be fair in general but dusty at times during the day. Temperatures will reach 27°C in Abu Dhabi and 28°C in Dubai.