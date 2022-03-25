UAE despatches more food to Ethiopia’s Tigray region

The UAE has despatched a plane carrying another 30 tonnes of food supplies to a civil war-hit region of Ethiopia.

The 30.3 metric tonnes of aid will benefit more than 7,100 people, including 5,700 women and children.

Mohamed Salem Al Rashidi, UAE Ambassador to Ethiopia, said the UAE “always seeks to provide support to enhance its relief response and meet the urgent needs of the Tigray region, especially in circumstances that require solidarity and cooperation in all its forms,” according to state-run news agency Wam.

It comes a week after the UAE despatched another 30 tonnes to Mekele, the capital of the Tigray region, to help more than 7,000 people, including 5,600 women and children.

The shipments were the latest in a series of nine planeloads carrying 344.2 metric tonnes of aid the UAE has despatched to Ethiopia since the start of the year.

The aid has benefitted 81,000 people, including 65,000 women.

The UAE has also pledged to donate $85 million to support relief operations in Ethiopia, in collaboration with international organisations.

Aid for Ukrainians gathered in the UK: in pictures