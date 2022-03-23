'We feel a sense of pride': Pakistanis celebrate national day at Expo 2020 Dubai

Crowds marked Pakistan's national day at Expo 2020 Dubai on Wednesday, joining together in song in a celebration of their nation's culture and history.

Visitors wearing traditional Pakistani clothing waved flags as performers sung under Al Wasl Plaza dome.

The world’s fair has held ‘national day’ celebrations for every country to show off their culture, history and traditions. March 23 is the actual Pakistan Day that is celebrated in the South Asian nation.

More than 1.2 million Pakistanis call the UAE their home.

Celebrations began with a flag-raising ceremony at Al Wasl Plaza, attended by the ambassador of Pakistan Afzaal Mahmood and Emirati officials. Pakistani music artists performed in concerts throughout the evening.

Crowds joined performers in singing Dil Dil Pakistan by the late singer Junaid Jamshed – considered a second national anthem by many.

Syed Arif, 40, a business owner in Dubai for 17 years, said he felt proud seeing how his country’s national day was celebrated at the expo.

“It’s my first time here and it’s great seeing how Pakistan is being celebrated at such a big event,” he said.

“The Pakistani community is a great contributor to the UAE and we can say that this is our second home.

People visit the Pakistan pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020. Kamran Jebreili / AP Photo

Pakistan celebrates its national day on March 23 because in 1940 the country’s founder Muhammed Ali Jinnah adopted the Pakistan Resolution, a set of goals that paved the way for the country’s independence from British India in 1947.

Pakistan’s pavilion, located at the Opportunity District, has attracted huge crowds since the expo opened almost six months ago.

In the first few weeks of the world’s fair, it was going viral on TikTok as one of the five “most beautiful” pavilions.

Its theme – The Hidden Treasure – is intended to boost tourism, commerce and investment in Pakistan.

Thousands of colourful glass units make up the facade and help to attract visitors inside.

One of the main highlights is the "inner journey" that shows off Pakistan’s archaeological treasures, handicrafts, natural resources, tourist sites, food, culture, music and art.

Arooj Awan, 49, a tourist from Lahore, said she “felt lucky” to be visiting the expo on her country’s national day.

Arooj Awan at the Pakistan pavilion. Chris Whiteoak / The National

“We feel a sense of pride. This is the first pavilion I visited when I got to Expo and it’s been built and designed so incredibly,” she said.

“Back home, there are parades and it’s a holiday on this day. It’s really nice to see how everyone has come here to celebrate Pakistan.”

Flag-raising ceremonies were also held at the Pakistan embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Pakistani consulate in Dubai on Wednesday morning.

Mr Mahmood said the embassy would continue to “intensify co-operation” with the UAE.

“We recognise with admiration the contribution of overseas Pakistanis towards ensuring progress of our country and prosperity of fellow Pakistanis,” he said.

“We consider overseas Pakistanis an effective bridge between our two brotherly countries and a source of pride for us.

“I encourage them to educate both sides on the potential for trade, investment and tourism co-operation, which can be explored and exploited in our mutual interest.

"On our part, we would continue to intensify co-operation with the UAE through closer government-to-government and people-to-people contacts.”

