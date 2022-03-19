Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed speaks with UK foreign secretary

The pair spoke on Saturday and discussed the crisis in Ukraine

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation. Photo: Wam
The National
Mar 19, 2022

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, and British Foreign Secretary, Liz Truss, have discussed the UAE-UK partnership during a phone call, WAM state news agency reported on Saturday.

The two diplomats exchanged views on regional and global issues, WAM reported, and reviewed developments in Ukraine. They emphasised the importance of reaching a political solution to the crisis and meeting the humanitarian needs of civilians.

Sheikh Abdullah and Ms Truss also discussed the stability of global energy and food markets.

Updated: March 19, 2022, 5:26 PM
