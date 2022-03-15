Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed welcomes Argentinian foreign minister to Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, has welcomed Argentina's Foreign Minister, Santiago Cafier to Abu Dhabi.

The ministers discussed relations between the UAE and Argentina and ways to further develop co-operation, including in food, agriculture and energy.

The two sides also discussed common interest issues and regional and international developments, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Abdullah and Mr Cafiero highlighted the participation of Argentina in Expo 2020 Dubai and the importance of this event in strengthening ties and stimulating global economic growth.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Abdulla Saif Joula Al Qamzi, the UAE's Ambassador to Argentina.

Argentina is looking to diversify its energy sector, most notably in wind energy and solar energy, and is interested in green hydrogen, Matías Sebastián Kulfas, Argentina's minister of productive development, told Wam on Monday.