Street cat shot and hung from pole in Dubai suburb

A stray cat was shot by an airgun, tied to a pole and left to die in Dubai.

Dania Allen took it to a vet in Jumeirah Lakes Towers after her mother found it in Nad Al Hamar, near Dubai Festival City, on Saturday.

“My mom was driving and she saw a cat that was tied to a pole by its neck and was shot. We took it to the vet as soon as we could,” Ms Allen said.

“The doctor said his bladder and tummy was full of waste because the cat had lost control over all lower body functions, not just legs.

X-rays showed the bullet had hit the cranial lumbar vertebrae, or mid-spine.

The gruesome act caused such severe injuries that the animal had to be euthanised. Its hind legs were paralysed and X-rays showed the bullet had hit its spine.

“The best thing was to put him down. I am truly and utterly heartbroken. This is a tragedy that has left me traumatised and I will not forget,” said Dania, an animal rescuer.

“I was willing to give him a home even if he was paralysed in the hind legs. It was unforgettable painful day.”

This year, a dog was severely wounded after being shot several times with an airgun.

Pellets were lodged in its skull, both eye sockets, its neck, chest and hind legs.

Last month, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai and, took the animal under his care.

In January, another dog was shot 11 times and left for dead in Ras Al Khaimah.

Anyone convicted of animal abuse in the UAE can be jailed for up to a year and fined Dh200,000 ($54,458).

Cases can be reported to the police and on the website of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.