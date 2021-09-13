Animal rescuer calls for action after stray cats shot with air gun

A cat was shot with an air gun but survived after treatment. Photo: Fawaz Kanaan

An animal rescuer in the UAE has called for action to stop attacks on stray cats after recording six incidents of animals being shot.

Fawaz Kanaan rescued two animals in Dubai that had been shot, and over the past two weeks was sent details of four cats in Dubai and Abu Dhabi that had metal air gun pellets lodged in their body.

In one case in the UAE capital, the animal died despite efforts by vets to save her, while the other cats recovered after what was in some cases hazardous surgery to remove the pellets.

Mr Kanaan, who has been rescuing and rehoming street cats in the UAE for many years, is collating details of the incidents to highlight the problem.

“It’s really out of control at the moment,” he said.

Quote Families have a role in this by showing mercy to all beings in front of their children. We pick up qualities from our families, before we do from school and our larger community Judge Ahmed Ibrahim Saif, Dubai Courts

“It’s easy to get these weapons. They’re having fun, these children – they’re just shooting everything.

“If we keep quiet, no one will know about it. We must spread the word … it’s happening a lot. It looks like children are telling other children.”

The incidents took place over the past three months, with the most recent two weeks ago.

An X-ray revealed that one of the cats Mr Kanaan rescued had a pellet lodged near its spine. A veterinary surgeon gave a warning that an operation was risky, but Mr Kanaan asked for the procedure to go ahead and the cat recovered.

A black-and-white cat in Dubai was shot in one of its front legs, while a white cat, also in Dubai, was found with a pellet in its chest.

An X-ray of a cat shows the airgun pellet lodged in the animal's chest. Photo: Fawaz Kanaan

In total, Mr Kanaan knows of 12 cats in the UAE that have been shot this year, 22 last year, 17 in 2019 and 12 in 2018, although he said there were probably many similar incidents that went unreported.

“Animals cannot express themselves,” he said. “They just sit and wait for their fate to die slowly or someone finds them and takes them to be treated."

Judge Ahmed Ibrahim Saif, head of the Dubai Civil Court and former chief justice of Dubai's criminal courts, said he could not comment on individual incidents, but said law enforcement, the community and families have a role to play in preventing such abuses.

He said: “What kind of pleasure or benefit does anyone get from doing something like this? Nothing. The person doing something like this is unstable.

“When Dubai's Ruler tweeted about the famous cat rescue a few weeks ago and asked help to identify the kind men who did it, he was sending out a message, merciful behaviour is rewarded just like how wrongdoing is punishable.

"Families have a role in this too by showing mercy to all beings in front of their children and talking to them about it. Because we pick up qualities from our families before we do from schools and our larger community.

"There are laws against animal cruelty but even before the law came, we had our religion that not only prohibited such acts against animals, but against any living being."

Amid the recent spate of attacks, the Italian-based International Organisation for Animal Protection has posted online that "more and more cases of animal cruelty have been reported."

The organisation this month wrote: “Stray cats die from the wounds caused by pellets, while others arrive at the vet severely injured after being shot with no reason, even by children.

“Some others have their tails cut off because people can’t stand strays."

Among previous incidents, the Stray Dogs Centre UAQ this year offered a Dh10,000 ($2,722) reward to find the abuser after a dog, called Roman by rescuers, who had its front paw chopped off in what was described as a “heinous” act of cruelty. Another dog in the area suffered cuts that were thought to have been caused deliberately.

As well as contacting police, members of the public can report incidents of animal cruelty using an online portal set up by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment. Punishments including fines can be given to individuals who have been cruel to animals.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Water waste In the UAE’s arid climate, small shrubs, bushes and flower beds usually require about six litres of water per square metre, daily. That increases to 12 litres per square metre a day for small trees, and 300 litres for palm trees. Horticulturists suggest the best time for watering is before 8am or after 6pm, when water won't be dried up by the sun. A global report published by the Water Resources Institute in August, ranked the UAE 10th out of 164 nations where water supplies are most stretched. The Emirates is the world’s third largest per capita water consumer after the US and Canada.

