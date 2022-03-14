Sheikh Hamdan attends Dubai’s World Police Summit

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, attended the inaugural World Police Summit on Monday.

The event, which is being held at Expo 2020 Dubai, has brought together police departments and related organisations from more than 50 countries.

It is intended to address ways to tackle an array of offences, including financial crime and illegal activity involving drones.

The conference also enables agencies to demonstrate the latest weapons being used to fight crime around the world.

Read More Urgent need to tackle proliferation of drone technology, Dubai police summit hears

Dubai Police unveiled a futuristic fleet of autonomous vehicles with machine-learning capabilities to allow them to adapt to evolving scenarios.

Sheikh Hamdan said he reviewed efforts being made to “establish security and combat crime around the world” during his visit.

The World Police Summit ends on Thursday.