Sheikh Hamdan attends Dubai’s World Police Summit

The Crown Prince of Dubai toured inaugural event on its opening day

The National
Mar 14, 2022

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, attended the inaugural World Police Summit on Monday.

The event, which is being held at Expo 2020 Dubai, has brought together police departments and related organisations from more than 50 countries.

It is intended to address ways to tackle an array of offences, including financial crime and illegal activity involving drones.

The conference also enables agencies to demonstrate the latest weapons being used to fight crime around the world.

Read More
Urgent need to tackle proliferation of drone technology, Dubai police summit hears

Dubai Police unveiled a futuristic fleet of autonomous vehicles with machine-learning capabilities to allow them to adapt to evolving scenarios.

Sheikh Hamdan said he reviewed efforts being made to “establish security and combat crime around the world” during his visit.

The World Police Summit ends on Thursday.

Updated: March 14, 2022, 5:44 PM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Sheikh Hamdan attends Dubai’s World Police SummitStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Ramadan 2022: UAE to allow iftar tents for first time since start of pandemic
An image that illustrates this article New marinas and ferry terminals in Abu Dhabi to boost maritime sector
An image that illustrates this article Dubai Police's drone-deploying driverless road patrolsStory gallery icon