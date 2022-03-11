Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid attends opening of Art Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, attended the official opening of Art Dubai on Friday.

He was given a tour of the gallery space at the 15th annual event, which is being held at Madinat Jumeirah until Sunday.

The popular art fair has its biggest programme yet, with more than 100 contemporary and modern galleries participating.

. @HHShkMohd attends the official opening of the 15th edition of @artdubai, the region’s premier international art event, held at Madinat Jumeirah and running until Sunday 13 March. #DubaiDestinations #DubaiArtSeason pic.twitter.com/KIk10pm7JZ — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 11, 2022

Artworks are on display across three sections: contemporary, modern and Bawwaba.

Bawwaba, which means gateway in Arabic, serves as a portal to discovery of works created in the past year or specifically for the fair, say organisers.

Art Dubai has its first digital art section, titled Art Dubai Digital, complemented by the theme of the 15th Global Art Forum — This is the Picture.

Sheikh Mohammed also visited another top attraction currently taking centre stage in the emirate on Friday, the Dubai International Boat Show.

“The organisation of one of the world’s most influential yacht shows is another example of our determination to build Dubai into a global maritime destination and become a hub for excellence in various sectors,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

“Dubai today is a global yacht capital and a preferred destination for yacht owners, charters and cruise travellers from across the world.”