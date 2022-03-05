UAE renews call for peaceful solution to Ukraine crisis

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

The UAE has renewed its call for a peaceful solution to the unfolding crisis in Ukraine.

The Emirates voted in favour of a resolution on the human rights situation during the 49th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council on Friday.

The resolution recalls the obligations of all states under Article 2 of the Charter to refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, and to settle its international disputes by peaceful means, state news agency Wam reported on Saturday.

The resolution was passed following a majority vote of 32 member states in favour, 2 against, and 13 abstentions.

Ambassador Ahmed Al Jarman, the UAE’s Permanent Representative to the UN, has urged all parties to the conflict in Ukraine to exercise restraint, de-escalate and work to end the crisis through dialogue and diplomatic means.

He stressed the UAE's position for diplomatic efforts to be explored at all levels to help restore normality.

Earlier this week, the UAE announced it would provide relief aid to affected civilians in Ukraine worth $5million, in response to an urgent appeal by the United Nations.

"The UAE stresses the importance of focusing on the deteriorating humanitarian situation for civilians and ensuring their protection," Wam reported.

Ukrainian officials from Mariupol on Saturday postponed a proposed evacuation after accusing Russian troops of failing to observe a ceasefire aimed at allowing civilians to leave the besieged city.

Russia announced it would implement a partial ceasefire to allow humanitarian corridors from Mariupol and the nearby city of Volnovakha in southeastern Ukraine.

The ceasefire was supposed to come into effect at 09:00 GMT, with about 200,000 people expected to leave Mariupol.

