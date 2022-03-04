Junction on Sheikh Zayed Street in Abu Dhabi to close temporarily this weekend

The work is part of a project to link the intersection with a road that will cross to Umm Lafina and Al Reem islands

Parts of the intersection at Eastern Mangroves linking Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street with Dhafeer Street will be shut from Saturday until Sunday. Victor Besa/The National.
Gillian Duncan
Mar 04, 2022

A junction on the E10 Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street that will link a new road to Reem Island will be closed temporarily this weekend.

Parts of the intersection at Eastern Mangroves linking Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street with Dhafeer Street will be shut from Saturday at 12am until Sunday at 4pm.

A public announcement by the emirate's Integrated Transport Centre illustrates that motorists driving southbound out of the city will not be able to turn off at Dhafeer Street. Northbound drivers will have limited access turning off at Dhafeer Street. Those driving from Dhafeer Street will not be able to join northbound traffic and will continue to use a slip road heading out of the city.

The work is part of the Dh1.13 billion ($307.6 million) Umm Lafina project to link the capital's main island with a road that will cross Umm Lafina islands to Al Reem Island.

It includes the construction of five concrete bridges and two over-water bridges, with a total length of approximately 6.3km above water, as well as 4.7 kilometres of road works.

The intersection will allow travel in all directions with Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street.

Updated: March 04, 2022, 8:53 AM
