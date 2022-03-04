Dubai residents could face delays on key roads this Saturday

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority is warning motorists to be prepared for possible traffic delays on Saturday when the cycle leg of a major triathlon race is held.

Parts of Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim Road and Al Qudra Street are among the areas likely to be affected between 7am and 2pm, the RTA said on Friday.

The Ironman 70.3 event is happening in the city during this time.

The RTA urged people to use alternative routes if possible.

More than 2,500 people are expected to participate this year, including 100 top professionals.

A 1.9 kilometre swim and a 21.1km run are also part of the event.