UAE weather: extensive fog blankets the country, creating hazardous driving conditions

Thick fog descended over much of the UAE on Thursday, as police cut speed limits on more than a dozen roads across Abu Dhabi.

A map issued by the National Centre of Meteorology showed the murky weather settle everywhere but the north-eastern tip and the western edge of the Emirates.

The speed limit was reduced to 80kph on major roads as visibility fell below 1km.

The fog is expected to lift by 9.30am, leaving a partly sunny day, with temperatures reaching 28°C in Abu Dhabi, 27°C in Dubai and up to 34°C in some areas.

Winds will be light to moderate and conditions in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will be calm.

Foggy conditions have repeatedly rolled in across the UAE over the past few weeks, leading to hazardous conditions for commuters.

Experts advise motorists to switch on their fog lights, switch off hazard lights, drive at a reasonable speed, follow any changes in the speed limit and be disciplined when moving between lanes.

#عاجل⁩ | ⁧#تنبيه⁩ ⁧#ضباب

تم تفعيل منظومة خفض السرعات إلى 80 كم/س على طريق أبوظبي - العين ( العامرة – الوثبة )



⁦#Urgent⁩ | ⁦#Attention ⁩ ⁦#Fog⁩

Speed reduction system activated to 80 Km/h on Abu Dhabi - Al Ain road (Al Amerah - Al Wathbah) — شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) March 3, 2022

The NCM has forecast further fog over some coastal areas on Friday when temperatures will reach the mid-30s in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The end of the working week will be dusty and partly cloudy at times, with low clouds in the east in the morning.

Temperatures will fall back slightly on Saturday, to around 32°C in Dubai and 33°C in Abu Dhabi. It will be another dusty and partly cloudy day.

Sunday will be sunnier and slightly cooler than in recent days, with highs of around 30°C in the big cities on the coast.

Humidity will rise into the evening and overnight, raising the risk of further mist and fog early on Monday.