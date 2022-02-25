UAE weather: foggy mornings and warm weather this weekend

Sunny and partly cloudy conditions are forecast across the country this weekend, with the probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal areas on Saturday morning.

On Friday, early morning fog and mist will give way to sunny and cloudy conditions, with temperatures ranging between 26°C and 30°C inland. Light to moderate winds, with speeds of 10-20kph, reaching 30kph are expected.

The National Centre of Meteorology said residents can expect humid conditions on Friday night.

Moderate sea conditions are expected in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

On Saturday, humid conditions are likely in coastal areas with a chance of fog or mist during the early hours. Light to moderate winds are expected.

On Sunday, it will be cloudy over some coastal and northern areas, becoming partly cloudy and hazy at times during the day. Temperatures are likely to drop in the western coastal areas.

In Dubai, temperatures are expected to touch 30°C, while Abu Dhabi will be sunny with the mercury climbing to 31°C, with humid conditions expected at night.

Light to moderate winds becoming stronger and blowing dust is expected during the day, with winds reaching 35kph.