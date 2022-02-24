Warning of delays caused by UAE World Tour as cyclists take to the roads

Motorists have been warned of delays on Friday due to the UAE World Tour Expo 2020 Dubai stage.

Diversions will be in place in the emirate on February 25 from 12pm until 4.30pm.

Expected delays on the routes of UAE World Tour Expo 2020 Dubai Stage on Friday February 25, 2022, from 12 PM until 4:30 PM. Please use the alternative roads to easily reach your destination. #RTA pic.twitter.com/Rxhf16R0Yj — RTA (@rta_dubai) February 23, 2022

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) shared a notice warning of the delays on its social media pages.

“(There are) Expected delays on the routes of UAE World Tour Expo 2020 Dubai Stage on Friday February 25, 2022, from 12 PM until 4:30 PM,” read a tweet from the RTA.

“Please use the alternative roads to easily reach your destination.”

Friday’s leg of the race will start and finish at the Expo 2020 Dubai site.

“On February 25, Expo 2020 Dubai will become the focal point of the cycling world as the sixth stage of the 2022 UAE Tour – the one and only UCI WorldTour race in the Middle East – starts and finishes at the Expo," said Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council Saeed Hareb previously.