Warning of delays caused by UAE World Tour as cyclists take to the roads

Diversions will be in place from 12pm until 4.30pm on Friday

Patrick Ryan
Feb 24, 2022

Motorists have been warned of delays on Friday due to the UAE World Tour Expo 2020 Dubai stage.

Diversions will be in place in the emirate on February 25 from 12pm until 4.30pm.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) shared a notice warning of the delays on its social media pages.

“(There are) Expected delays on the routes of UAE World Tour Expo 2020 Dubai Stage on Friday February 25, 2022, from 12 PM until 4:30 PM,” read a tweet from the RTA.

“Please use the alternative roads to easily reach your destination.”

Read More
Thousands cycle along the streets of Dubai in annual challenge

Friday’s leg of the race will start and finish at the Expo 2020 Dubai site.

“On February 25, Expo 2020 Dubai will become the focal point of the cycling world as the sixth stage of the 2022 UAE Tour – the one and only UCI WorldTour race in the Middle East – starts and finishes at the Expo," said Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council Saeed Hareb previously.

Updated: February 24th 2022, 6:52 AM
DubaiUAEExpo 2020 DubaiCycling
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Warning of delays caused by UAE World Tour as cyclists take to the roadsStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article First official artwork to go to the Moon unveiled at Expo 2020 DubaiStory video icon
An image that illustrates this article Dubai’s Seed Group to expand across 15 markets amid global push
An image that illustrates this article UAE declares one person and five entities 'supporters of terrorism' over Houthi links