UAE weather: Motorists warned to expect widespread fog

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) on Wednesday warned of widespread fog across the UAE from the evening until Thursday morning.
The NCM said there was a chance fog could form from Abu Dhabi to Fujairah, cutting visibility on the roads from 11pm to 9.30am.
It comes as foggy conditions have repeatedly rolled in across the UAE over the past few weeks, leading to treacherous conditions on its roads.
Police have reduced speed limits during extreme cases and urged drivers to drive cautiously.
Experts advise motorists to switch on their fog lights, switch off hazard lights, drive at a reasonable speed and to be disciplined when moving between lanes.
Updated: February 23rd 2022, 3:25 PM