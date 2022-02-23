Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Khaled visit Abu Dhabi's drone show

Some of the most sophisticated unmanned systems on the planet are on display

The National
Feb 23, 2022

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, on Wednesday visited Abu Dhabi's Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference (Umex).

They toured the stands and examined some of the most eye-catching unmanned systems in the world today.

Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Khaled also stopped at several pavilions where they viewed the latest technological innovations in artificial intelligence, robotics and drones.

Read more
Cutting-edge drones on display in Abu Dhabi desert

Hundreds of companies are displaying their products at the exhibition.

Among the main exhibitors is Abu Dhabi-based Edge, a conglomerate of two dozen defence companies.

Updated: February 23rd 2022, 6:16 PM
Abu DhabiDronesUAEDefence
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Khaled visit Abu Dhabi's drone showStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Five stunning displays inside Dubai's Museum of the FutureStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article UAE weather: Motorists warned to expect widespread fog
An image that illustrates this article Cutting-edge drones on display in Abu Dhabi desertStory video icon