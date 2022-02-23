Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Khaled visit Abu Dhabi's drone show

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, on Wednesday visited Abu Dhabi's Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference (Umex).
They toured the stands and examined some of the most eye-catching unmanned systems in the world today.
Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Khaled also stopped at several pavilions where they viewed the latest technological innovations in artificial intelligence, robotics and drones.
Hundreds of companies are displaying their products at the exhibition.
Among the main exhibitors is Abu Dhabi-based Edge, a conglomerate of two dozen defence companies.