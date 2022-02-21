In pictures: Aerial drones of the future on show as Umex 2022 opens in Abu Dhabi

The Unmanned Systems Exhibition & Conference opened its doors at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec) on Monday.

The exhibition focuses on the defence, environmental, civil and humanitarian benefits of unmanned systems and is attended by regional government delegations, industry, military and civilian authorities from across the globe.

The event lasts three days and this year also includes a Simulation and Training (Simtex) zone.

The day before the exhibition opened, Emirati defence company Edge unveiled swarms of armed aerial drones that can overwhelm enemy ground targets.

Experts and officials attending the event hope to continue exploring challenges and opportunities that have emerged as a result of artificial intelligence and the fourth Industrial Revolution.