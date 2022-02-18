UAE weather: foggy start to the day in Abu Dhabi as speed limits are reduced

Large parts of Abu Dhabi were covered in a thick blanket of fog early on Friday, as police warned drivers to take care on the roads.

Speed limits were reduced to 80 kilometres per hour on several motorways in the emirate as visibility fell below 1km across a large area inland.

The fog is expected to lift by 9.30am, leaving a partly sunny day, with temperatures in the mid-20s.

The mercury is expected to reach 26°C in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi. It will be slightly warmer in Al Ain, where temperatures will hit 28°C.

Winds will be light to moderate and both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will be calm.

⁧#عاجل⁩ | ⁧#تنبيه⁩ #ضباب

تم تفعيل منظومة خفض السرعات إلى 80 كم/س على طريق أبوظبي العين ( الختم - رماح )



⁦#Urgent⁩ | ⁦#Attention⁩ ⁦#Fog⁩

Speed reduction system activated to 80 Km/h on Abu Dhabi - Al Ain road ( Al khatm - Rimah ) — شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) February 17, 2022

Humidity will rise again overnight, raising the risk of further mist and fog early on Saturday.

Temperatures will rise at the weekend, reaching 28°C in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi on Saturday, and climbing to 32°C on Sunday.

It will be sunny on both days, with a gentle breeze. Conditions in both the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea will be calm.

Monday could begin foggy and will be dusty to partly cloudy, with a “significant decrease” in temperatures, which are expected to fall back to 28°C in many areas.