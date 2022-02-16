Sheikh Abdullah meets UK political delegates in UAE

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, has met a delegation of five British politicians from the UAE all-party group in the UK Parliament.

During the meeting at Expo 2020 Dubai, on Wednesday, the two sides discussed ways to boost the strong ties between the Emirates and Britain.

It also reviewed the success of Expo 2020 Dubai and the role of parliaments in supporting people’s aspirations for prosperity and development.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the delegation’s visit and emphasised the deep and historic relations between both countries.

He said the UAE’s organisation of Expo 2020 Dubai embodies the country’s approach to spread the values of tolerance and coexistence among the people of the world.

The visit started on Sunday and is being led by David Jones, a member of the UK Parliament.

“The UAE is an important international partner of the United Kingdom,” he said.

“We share a long historical relationship and today are major investors in each other’s countries. Dubai has the largest British population of any city outside the UK.”

It follows the visit of Prince William to the Emirates last week.

