Abu Dhabi signs deal with Airbnb to promote holiday home sector

Abu Dhabi has signed a deal with Airbnb to promote the holiday home sector in the capital.

Under the agreement, Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Airbnb will collaborate to help grow and develop the sector for visitors looking for alternatives to traditional hotels.

As part of the deal, Airbnb will provide Abu Dhabi tourism with access to its 'City Portal', which will give data and insights from the Airbnb platform about rental activities in the emirate.

The short-term home and room rental company will also launch a dedicated 'responsible hosting' page on its platform that will help new and existing hosts in Abu Dhabi understand the local rules for holiday homes.

Airbnb will also encourage hosts to comply with regulations as they raise awareness of Abu Dhabi's diversity in accommodation offerings.

The deal follows the tourism department's request for holiday homeowners to register on its new online licensing system to help regulate and enhance the market in Abu Dhabi.

Saood Al Hosani, undersecretary of DCT Abu Dhabi, said the agreement with Airbnb demonstrates its commitment to expanding accommodation options available in Abu Dhabi.

"In partnering with the world-leading home rental platform, we are ensuring tourists and residents in Abu Dhabi are provided with more choice for safe and secure short-term accommodation," he said.

"This co-operation will help us meet the rising demand for high-quality alternatives to established hotels and hotel apartments across Abu Dhabi.”

Velma Corcoran, regional lead Middle East Africa at Airbnb, said the partnership "will contribute to help grow and diversify tourism, increase consumer choice and attract new guests to this exciting destination."

