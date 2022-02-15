UAE weather: fog to clear to leave a partly sunny day

Thick fog blanketed parts of the UAE overnight, as police urged drivers to take care on the roads.

The misty weather affected an area in the west of the Abu Dhabi emirate, along the border with Saudi Arabia, stretching inland.

Forecasters at the National Centre of Meteorology issued an alert and police called on drivers to “exercise caution due to reduced visibility”.

The fog will lift by 9.30am to leave a fair to partly cloudy day, with a rise in temperatures.

The mercury will hit a high of 26°C in Abu Dhabi and 27°C in Dubai. Winds will be light to moderate.

Abu Dhabi Police call on motorists to exerise caution due to reduced visibility the fog and to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards. Drive safely — شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) February 14, 2022

Conditions will be calm in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

The fog and mist may make a return on Wednesday as humidity rises again overnight. Areas on the coast and inland are particularly at risk.

Thursday will be slightly cooler, with temperatures dropping back to 25°C in Dubai and 24°C in Abu Dhabi, before rising again at the end of the week.

It will be hotter over the weekend, with temperatures in the low 30s.