UAE weather: light rain with strong winds on Sunday and Monday

Strong winds and overcast conditions, with the possibility of light rain, will continue across the UAE until Monday.

The unstable weather is being caused by winds coming from the Arabian Gulf.

On Saturday night, the National Centre of Meteorology issued a warning that the sea is going to be rough to very rough, with winds reaching 55 kilometres per hour until Sunday evening.

Another warning was issued for the Oman Sea, which is also going to be rough.

Temperatures in Dubai will peak at 22°C, with a low of 19°C and a 35 to 75 per cent chance of rain.

In Abu Dhabi, temperatures will reach a high of 23°C and low of 17°C, with a 35 to 80 per cent chance of rain.

On Tuesday, it is expected to be mostly sunny, with highs of 27°C in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.