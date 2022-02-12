Weekend weather: warm and sunny followed by a significant drop in temperatures

Saturday will be warm and sunny, with temperatures reaching more than 30°C on the Abu Dhabi coast.

The mercury will hit 31°C in the capital, where there will be a gentle breeze.

It will be slightly cooler in Dubai, at 28°C, where the winds will be a little stronger.

The skies will mainly be sunny, with some cloud cover at times.

Winds will strengthen over the day, becoming strong at night over the sea.

Conditions in the Arabian Gulf will start calm, becoming rough by evening. It will be calm to moderate in the Sea of Oman.

Sunday will be cloudy and there will be a noticeable drop in temperatures, reaching just 23°C in Dubai and just 22°C in Abu Dhabi.

It will be partly cloudy and dusty, reducing visibility over exposed areas.

There will be a chance of some light rain over some coastal, northern and eastern areas, according to the National Centre of Meterology.

Conditions will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

The start of the working week will be cloudy to partly cloudy, with a chance of light to moderate rain over some coastal, northern and eastern areas.