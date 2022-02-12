Weekend weather: warm and sunny followed by a significant drop in temperatures

Highs of 31°C forecast for Saturday, falling to just just 22°C on Sunday

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, March 1, 2020. Standalone: The Fairmont Marina peeks through the fog on the Corniche, Abu Dhabi, on a sunny morning. Victor Besa / The National Section: NA Reporter:
Gillian Duncan
Feb 12, 2022

Saturday will be warm and sunny, with temperatures reaching more than 30°C on the Abu Dhabi coast.

The mercury will hit 31°C in the capital, where there will be a gentle breeze.

It will be slightly cooler in Dubai, at 28°C, where the winds will be a little stronger.

The skies will mainly be sunny, with some cloud cover at times.

Winds will strengthen over the day, becoming strong at night over the sea.

Conditions in the Arabian Gulf will start calm, becoming rough by evening. It will be calm to moderate in the Sea of Oman.

Sunday will be cloudy and there will be a noticeable drop in temperatures, reaching just 23°C in Dubai and just 22°C in Abu Dhabi.

It will be partly cloudy and dusty, reducing visibility over exposed areas.

Read more
UAE Minister of Climate Change vows to protect marine resources

There will be a chance of some light rain over some coastal, northern and eastern areas, according to the National Centre of Meterology.

Conditions will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

The start of the working week will be cloudy to partly cloudy, with a chance of light to moderate rain over some coastal, northern and eastern areas.

Updated: February 12th 2022, 5:18 AM
WEEKEND EDITION
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Weekend weather: warm and sunny followed by a significant drop in temperatures
An image that illustrates this article Covid-19 finds it harder to spread at certain temperatures, US study findsStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Expo 2020 Dubai: Unmanned security vehicle and AI to control air traffic flow on showStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article The first look around Dubai's new Hindu templeStory video icon