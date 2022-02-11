UAE weather: cloudy start to the weekend with a further rise in temperatures

Rain could also be on the horizon next week

Gillian Duncan
Feb 11, 2022

The weather will be fair to partly cloudy on Friday with a slight increase in temperatures.

The temperature is expected to creep up to 27°C in Abu Dhabi and 28°C in Dubai.

There will be light to moderate south-easterly to north-easterly winds, with speed reaching 30kmph.

Saturday will be a sunny and warm day across the country. The mercury will reach 30°C in Abu Dhabi and 29°C in Dubai.

Sunday will be cloudier, with a big drop in temperatures, falling to just 23°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. It will also be dusty.

Moderate to fresh north-westerly winds are expected and they will be strong at times over the sea, reaching 55 kmph. The sea will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough in the Oman Sea.

The start of the working week will be dusty to partly cloudy, with a chance of rain, which could be heavy at times, over some eastern, northern, and coastal areas, including the capital.

Updated: February 11th 2022, 3:00 AM
