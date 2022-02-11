Man gets trapped in Dubai shop sign after climbing out of apartment

Dubai Police have rescued a man who became trapped in a sign over a shop in the Naif area of the city.

Officers said the African man — identified by police only by his initials SD — had quarrelled with his flatmates and went to the bathroom of the first-floor apartment.

He tried to leave through the window into the neighbourhood, known for its labyrinthine streets and shops, but became trapped in the sign, according to police.

“Filled with anger, the 19-year-old man decided to get out of the bathroom window of the first-floor flat,” said Col Omar Musa Ashour, deputy director of Naif police station.

Col Ashour said the shop owner saw the young man trapped in the signage, and immediately called police.

“Rescue teams were dispatched to the incident scene and worked professionally to free the young man and transfer him to a hospital.”

No further details were released.