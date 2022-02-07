UAE weather: chilly start to week but temperatures set to creep up

Forecasters issued a weather warning of strong winds and rough seas on Monday, with waves reaching as high as 11ft in the Arabian Gulf.

Winds will reach 60kph, according to the alert, which is in force until 6pm.

It will be a dusty and cloudy day. Temperatures will be chilly to start, with lows of 13°C inland and 14°C on the coast.

Winds will be especially strong over the sea, blowing dust and sand which will reduce visibility.

The Arabian Gulf will be rough to very rough and it will be rough to moderate in the Oman Sea.

It will reach 21°C in Abu Dhabi and 22°C in Dubai but it will become cold again overnight.

Looking ahead, conditions will be similar on Tuesday, with dusty and partly cloudy skies and highs of 22°C and 23°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.

Humidity will rise overnight, raising the risk of early morning fog on Wednesday.

Temperatures will begin to creep up, reaching 25°C and climbing further as the weekend approaches, hitting the high 20s on Friday.