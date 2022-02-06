Egyptians in Kuwait warned over Africa Cup of Nations final parades

Egyptians who live in Kuwait will not be allowed to celebrate in large numbers if their national team win the African Cup of Nations on Sunday.

Egypt play Senegal in the final of the tournament in a showdown between Liverpool stars Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Kuwait’s Ministry of the Interior has prohibited ceremonial parades and said those found breaking the law would be deported, local newspaper Al Qabas reported.

One hour before the final match between Senegal and Egypt, security patrols will be intensified in areas populated by Egyptians. More than 500,000 Egyptians live in Kuwait.

The neighbourhoods of Farwaniya, Khaitan, Hawalli, and Al Salmiya filled with celebrating crowds after Egypt’s 3-1 penalty shoot-out win on Thursday after 120 goalless minutes in the semi-final against Cameroon.

The newspaper reported that officers had been given clear instructions to take legal action against offenders.

“The instructions issued to security are clear and explicit, and stipulate the need to take all legal measures against any person in case they violate the law by carrying out actions that violate public morals or participating in festive marches that lead to obstruction of traffic or cause congestion,” the newspaper reported.

The country’s traffic law article 127 prohibits vehicles from participating in private parades or gatherings, except in accordance with laws and with permission.

Permission shall not be issued if it will lead to disturbing people, especially at night, the law says.