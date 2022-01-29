UK footballer dies from heart attack while playing in Dubai

An amateur footballer from the UK died after suffering a heart attack, reportedly while playing in Dubai on Thursday.

Alfie Nunn, 35, was working in the emirate as an estate agent with Haus and Haus.

He played for a number of teams in south-east London and Kent.

“We are all shocked and heart-broken by the news," said James Perry, managing director of Haus and Haus.

"Alfie had a such loveable personality and was an incredible character – that’s why he had so many strong friendships in the office.

"Friday was a sombre day as our team shared their moving tributes and memories of Alfie. He created a legacy at Haus and Haus, and we are proud and thankful he chose to work with us," Mr Perry said.

“We are in touch with his fiancée and remain at hand to offer support however we can.”

Fisher FC, one of Nunn's former clubs, issued a statement on its social media channels.

“We are saddened to learn of the death of former player Alfie Nunn while playing football in Dubai,” the club said on Facebook.

“Our thoughts are with Alfie’s family and friends.”

A minute’s silence is planned for Fisher FC’s game against Stansfeld FC, another of Nunn's former clubs, on Tuesday, February 1.

Heartbreaking news to hear that Alfie Nunn has so sadlly passed away. Alfie captained Beck’s during our treble win in 2014.



Our condolences and thoughts go out to Alfie's family. Rest In Peace Alfie.

"This has done me today, what a guy. Rest in peace Alfie, always smiling always bantering,” Kris Hollidge, Nunn's former coach at Croydon FC, wrote on Twitter.

"Was a pleasure to play on the same side as he came through as an 18-year-old at Croydon FC and against him many a time for various clubs."

Whitstable Town, another former club, also paid tribute to Nunn.

“Everyone at Whitstable Town is saddened by news of the tragic loss of former player Alfie Nunn, who we understand has passed away while playing football in Dubai at the age of 35,” it said.

“Our thoughts are with all of his family and friends at this time.

“Alfie was a popular and talented player who grew up in south-east London. He will be fondly remembered.”

The UK embassy in the UAE released a statement following the death of Nunn.

"We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Dubai," a spokesman said.