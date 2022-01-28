UAE records 2,545 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths

The UAE confirmed 2,545 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking its overall tally to 838,384.

Two patients died after contracting the virus, raising the toll to 2,234.

Another 1,320 people beat the virus as the recovery total climbed to 774,043.

Read More Latest on Covid-19

The number of active cases stands at 62,107.

The latest cases were detected as a result of a further 490,562 PCR tests.

More than 123 million tests have been carried out to date under a comprehensive screening campaign.

Testing rates have intensified this month, exceeding the half-million mark on six of the past 10 days.

Many employees require regular PCR tests to enter places of work, while a negative result is also needed to enter Abu Dhabi from other emirates.

Pupils across the country must also take the swab before returning to classrooms as part of a phased back-to-school plan.

Pupils in government-run schools nationwide began to return to in-person lessons on Monday, with the remaining age groups resuming face-to-face education on Monday, January 31.

Private schools in Abu Dhabi also begin a staggered return to in-person lessons from January 24.