Eight killed in sudden stop accidents in Dubai last year

Eight people were killed and 21 were injured in sudden stop accidents in Dubai in 2021.

The police said 11 accidents occurred when cars broke or stopped suddenly, giving other drivers on the road little time to react and causing deaths and injuries.

“Stopping on the road and failing to follow standard procedures caused 11 accidents which took the lives of eight people, injured 21, and damaged 24 vehicles last year,” said Brig Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, director general of the Dubai Police traffic department.

Officers also fined 11,565 motorists for stopping on the roads suddenly and failing to follow the safety rules.

Each driver was fined Dh1,000 and six traffic points were added to their license.

Brig Al Mazrouei urged motorists to maintain their vehicles to avoid breakdowns on busy roads.

If a car suddenly breaks down, drivers must use hazard lights to alert other road users and move the car to the hard shoulder to prevent rear-end collisions.

“In the unfortunate case of an accident happening or the driver not being able to move the vehicle, it is advised to switch hazard lights on, place the warning triangle at an appropriate distance for other vehicles approaching from the back to see, walk to the side of the road and call the police.”

The number of road traffic accidents resulting in death rose to 70 in 2021, from 58 the year before.