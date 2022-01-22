Anwar Gargash meets US special envoy for Yemen

Dr Gargash called for international pressure to reach a ceasefire and find a political solution to the crisis in Yemen

Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, met the US Special Envoy for Yemen, Tim Lenderking, who conveyed America’s solidarity with the Emirates regarding the Houthi terrorist attack.
Jan 22, 2022

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, has met the US special envoy for Yemen, Tim Lenderking, who conveyed American solidarity with the UAE after the Houthi terrorist attack.

Dr Gargash stressed the need for the international community to take a firm stance against hostile, terrorist acts that threaten international peace and security.

He emphasised that the militia had carried out a blatant attack and that the UAE would not hesitate to defend its sovereignty and national security.

It has the legal and moral right to respond and prevent any aggression on its territory, he said.

Dr Gargash said its position was a serious international stand against the militia’s aggressive behaviour, which represents an encroachment on the security of countries in the region and of the Yemeni people, as well as a continuing threat to international maritime navigation.

He said appropriate international pressure was needed to reach a ceasefire and find a political solution to the crisis in Yemen, and to prevent the Houthis from continuing to manipulate the future of the country and the region.

Dr Gargash noted that the redesignation of Houthis as a terrorist group enhances the pressing international diplomatic approach towards finding a solution to the Yemeni crisis.

It undermines the Houthis’ intransigence because they have never committed to any agreements, and will not do so without clear international pressure, he said.

He further stated that the Houthis utilise the port of Hodeidah as a military base for financing, arming and introducing missiles and drones into Yemen to threaten the security of countries in the region.

Dr Gargash stressed the need for international action to stop these terrorist activities.

He reaffirmed his appreciation of the US position, which condemned and denounced the terrorist attack of the Houthi militia on civilian areas and facilities in the UAE, calling for increased action with Washington and the international community to stop the rebels’ disregard for the security and stability of the region.

Updated: January 22nd 2022, 7:08 PM
