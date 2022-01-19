Pregnant woman and daughter, 10, die in Sharjah car accident

The father and three other children were injured in the crash

Investigations are continuing as police search for the driver of the other car involved in the accident. Photo: Sharjah Police.
Salam Al Amir
Jan 19, 2022

A pregnant woman and her daughter, 10, have been killed in a road accident in Sharjah.

The car carrying the family of six collided with another vehicle on Wednesday morning.

It is not known who was driving at the time of the accident.

Police were called to the scene on one of the emirate’s main roads.

The 35-year-old mother, who was 28 weeks into her pregnancy, and the daughter died at the scene, a hospital medic said.

The husband and three other children sustained injuries ranging from moderate to serious.

All family members were taken to Al Qasimi Hospital by ambulance.

Investigations are continuing as police search for the driver of the other car involved in the accident.

Updated: January 19th 2022, 9:12 AM
