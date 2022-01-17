Omani man hit by bottle thrown from Dubai balcony dies

A man who was hit by a bottle tossed from a high-rise flat in Jumeirah Beach Residence has died, Dubai Police said.

Suleiman bin Ibrahim Al Bloushi was from Jalan Bani Bu Hassan province, in Oman’s northern Ash-Sharqiyyah region, Omani newspaper Wa-Gulf reported.

The incident occurred on January 4, when he was dining at a restaurant with a friend.

Al Bloushi was taken to Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, in Barsha South, and remained in its intensive care unit for 10 days.

He died on January 15.

Hundreds sent their condolences after Al Bloushi’s relatives posted the news of his death on Twitter.

A man was arrested within hours of the incident. Dubai Police declined to say how he was arrested, but the surrounding area is heavily covered by security cameras.

Jumeirah Beach Residence is a complex of high-rise towers in Dubai Marina. It includes a promenade, The Walk, which is often busy and is popular with tourists.

Police said the man arrested was Asian and was identified by the force’s Criminal Data Analysis Centre using artificial intelligence. He was referred to prosecutors and may face a charge of causing wrongful death.

“Dubai Police Command and Control Centre received an emergency call reporting that a person of a GCC nationality was seriously injured in the head after an empty bottle thrown from a building in the JBR area in Dubai hit him,” said Brig Jamal Al Jallaf, head of CID, on the day of the arrest.

