Omani man hit by bottle thrown from Dubai balcony dies

Suleiman bin Ibrahim Al Bloushi spent 10 days in intensive care

Suleiman bin Ibrahim Al Bloushi died after a bottle thrown from JBR balcony hit him on the head. Photo: Suleiman Al Bloushi / Twitter
Salam Al Amir
Jan 17, 2022

A man who was hit by a bottle tossed from a high-rise flat in Jumeirah Beach Residence has died, Dubai Police said.

Suleiman bin Ibrahim Al Bloushi was from Jalan Bani Bu Hassan province, in Oman’s northern Ash-Sharqiyyah region, Omani newspaper Wa-Gulf reported.

The incident occurred on January 4, when he was dining at a restaurant with a friend.

Al Bloushi was taken to Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, in Barsha South, and remained in its intensive care unit for 10 days.

He died on January 15.

Hundreds sent their condolences after Al Bloushi’s relatives posted the news of his death on Twitter.

READ MORE
Dubai Police seize a million Captagon pills stashed in plastic lemons

A man was arrested within hours of the incident. Dubai Police declined to say how he was arrested, but the surrounding area is heavily covered by security cameras.

Jumeirah Beach Residence is a complex of high-rise towers in Dubai Marina. It includes a promenade, The Walk, which is often busy and is popular with tourists.

Police said the man arrested was Asian and was identified by the force’s Criminal Data Analysis Centre using artificial intelligence. He was referred to prosecutors and may face a charge of causing wrongful death.

“Dubai Police Command and Control Centre received an emergency call reporting that a person of a GCC nationality was seriously injured in the head after an empty bottle thrown from a building in the JBR area in Dubai hit him,” said Brig Jamal Al Jallaf, head of CID, on the day of the arrest.

Safest countries in the world: in pictures

Image 1 of 5
FILE PHOTO: A general view shows Dubai's cityscape September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo

The Dubai skyline seen at night. According to Gallup’s Global Law and Order 2021 report, the UAE came second in the highest law and order index. Reuters

Updated: January 17th 2022, 2:44 PM
Dubai PoliceJumeirahOman
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Omani man hit by bottle thrown from Dubai balcony has died
An image that illustrates this article Jobseekers fall victim to scam in Dubai
An image that illustrates this article Abu Dhabi’s Masdar to invest in green hydrogen programmes
An image that illustrates this article Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2022 - in picturesStory gallery icon