Dubai Police: man severely injured after bottle thrown from JBR balcony

Dubai Police have arrested a man for tossing a bottle out of his high-rise apartment in Jumeirah Beach Residence.

The force said the object hit a man on the head, causing a severe head injury.

They described the suspect as Asian and the victim as from the Gulf. Police did not say when the incident happened.

Officers declined to say how they located the suspect, though the surrounding area is heavily covered by CCTV.

“Dubai Police Command and Control Centre received an emergency call reporting that a person of a GCC nationality was seriously injured in the head after an empty bottle thrown from a building in the JBR area in Dubai hit him,” said Brig Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, head of CID.

“Investigators and with help from latest artificial intelligence technologies available at the Dubai Police Criminal Data Analysis Centre were able to identify the offender despite lack of evidence.”

The suspect has been referred to prosecutors.

Violent crime and antisocial behaviour is rare in the city, but Brig Al Jallaf urged members of the public to use the “Police Eye” service on its website www.dubaipolice.gov.ae and app to report bad behaviour and suspicious activities.

