UAE weather: rain in Abu Dhabi as police urge caution on the roads

Strong winds kick up dust clouds and reduce visibility

The National
Jan 15, 2022

Rain fell in parts of the UAE on Saturday as the authorities warned motorists of difficult conditions on the country's roads.

The National Centre of Meteorology said south-easterly winds reaching speeds of 45 kilometres an hour could kick up dust clouds and reduce visibility throughout the day.

Abu Dhabi Police and the authorities urged drivers to stay alert and avoid using mobile phones when driving.

The warning was made as the NCM reported rainfall in Ghantoot and Ghayathi in Abu Dhabi and forecast more rain in parts of the UAE throughout the day.

The downpours had been forecast, while the NCM also predicted rain on Sunday and into next week.

"[It will be] dusty and partly cloudy to cloudy over scattered areas, accompanied with rainy convective clouds especially over some northern, eastern, some coastal and western areas," the NCM forecast for Sunday.

Updated: January 15th 2022, 10:55 AM
