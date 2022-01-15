Huge delays on major Abu Dhabi road

Motorists faced huge delays on Saturday on a major Abu Dhabi road.

Lanes on the E10 motorway, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street, were closed in both directions, leading to major tailbacks.

Abu Dhabi Police reported “traffic congestion and [an] obstruction” on its social media page and said vehicles were being diverted.

Data from Google Maps showed the delays. Photo: Google maps

The delays started at about 2pm. Data from Google Maps showed traffic stretching back to Maqta Bridge on the approach to Abu Dhabi, and backed up as far as the Sheikh Zayed Tunnel in the other direction.

Motorists said journeys from Reem Island to Bateen Airport took an hour, a drive that would normally take 15 minutes.