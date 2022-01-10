Airborne operations under way for Emirates Shield/50 exercise

The UAE Armed Forces performed large air-borne transportation operations for ground and Presidential Guard forces on Monday.

In a video released by the Ministry of Defence, members of the armed forces can be seen getting into military helicopters and then disembarking on an island to take target positions.

The military exercise west of the Maritime Theatre of the country is a part of a series of operational drills scheduled for 2022.

It started on Saturday and aims to ensure the readiness of the Armed Forces, and will continue until January 14.

Air, sea and land units are taking part in the exercise.

On Friday, Maj Gen Saleh Al Ameri, commander of joint operations, said: “We are proud of the country’s achievements achieved in the military field over 50 years, in times of peace and war.

Read More UAE and Egypt conclude Zayed 3 military drill

“We bet on our military capabilities, which have become the focus of attention and appreciation of the world.”