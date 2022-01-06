YouTube star to live in glass box in Dubai to boost fundraising drive

A YouTube star will live in a glass box in Downtown Dubai from Friday as part of a UAE drive to raise $10 million to support tens of thousands of refugees and others in need across the region.

AboFlah, a content creator with more than 22 million subscribers and a staggering 2.8 billion views on the social media platform, is on a mission to put his high profile to good use to help those less fortunate brave the harsh winter.

He has vowed to remain in the box – which will in public view in Burj Park in Downtown Dubai, near Burj Khalifa – until the cash target has been reached.

AboFlah, whose real name is Hassan Suleiman, has won a huge following online thanks to his vlogs, comedy shorts and shows covering video games and popular culture. He will live stream his experience on his YouTube channel.

The stunt is part of the Warm Winter initiative, launched under the UAE's World's Coolest Winter tourism strategy.

The campaign gets under way on Friday and aims to provide essential food, winter clothing, blankets, mattresses and critical aid to help about 100,000 displaced men, women and children prepare for challenging winter conditions.

The high-profile scheme is being rolled out in partnership with Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and Galaxy Racer, a Dubai lifestyle organisation that specialises in e-sports, gaming and lifestyle and handles AboFlah’s activities.

“Warmth in winter for those facing harsh winter conditions is no less important than food and water,' AboFlah said.

"There are millions of refugees and displaced people who need all the support they can get. I wanted to participate in this humanitarian initiative and hope everyone will contribute by bringing warmth to the lives of those who are deprived of it.

"The World’s Coolest Winter campaign deserves appreciation for launching Warm Winter in co-operation with Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and I am proud to support it.”

The vital aid will be distributed with the support of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the Food Banking Regional Network.

It will ensure basic supplies and necessities are delivered to refugees in Jordan, Iraq and Lebanon as well as vulnerable people in Syria and Egypt.

UNHCR estimates that there are 3.8 million refugees and displaced people in the Arab region, as well as millions in Africa, who need critical assistance to survive winter.

“UNHCR provides vital support to millions of refugees and displaced people in the region," said Khaled Khalifa, senior adviser and representative to the GCC for UNHCR.

"Through our co-operation with Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, we can jointly implement large-scale campaigns to relieve hundreds of thousands of refugees from life-threatening conditions.

"We are pleased to support the Warm Winter initiative, which reaffirms the importance of the collective efforts led by the UAE to provide relief to those most in need, in co-operation with global partners.”

It is not the first time AboFlah has used his global platform for good.

In October he supported a drive that raised $1 million from 31,000 donors during a 28-hour live broadcast to support refugees in Syria, Lebanon, Jordan and Iraq, in conjunction with UNCHR.

To support the Warm Winter campaign, visit MBRGI.ae/WarmWinter.