UAE wakes to chilly 14°C start with cool weekend ahead

The UAE woke to a chilly start on Thursday as temperatures sunk as low as 13°C overnight.

It was coldest inland, with temperatures only marginally better on the coast, at lows of 14°C before sunrise.

Temperatures will warm to 25°C inland and up to 24°C on the coast.

It will be partly sunny and dusty at times, with low cloud over the coast and islands.

And there will be a fresh breeze, making the temperature feel cooler and blowing dust and sand, reducing visibility.

It will reach highs of 23°C in Dubai, 22°C in Abu Dhabi and 21°C in Dubai.

Conditions in the Arabian Gulf will be very rough to rough by evening and rough to moderate in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures will creep up by a degree in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain on Friday, reaching 23°C and 22°C, respectively. It will be fair to partly cloudy, with light to moderate winds.

Over the coming four days, starting Friday, humidity will rise overnight, raising the risk of early morning mist and fog.

There are no showers forecast in the foreseeable future after a run of several days of heavy rain.