'Tired' driver flown to hospital after colliding with lorry in Abu Dhabi

A motorist was flown to hospital in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday after the car he was driving collided with a lorry.

The man, in his 30s, was travelling with two other passengers from Sweihan to Al Ain on the E16 Al Taf Road when the accident happened at about 4.45pm.

All three men in the car suffered serious injuries.

Abu Dhabi Police blamed the crash on driver fatigue.

The passengers were taken to Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, while the driver was flown to the clinic by Abu Dhabi Police Air Ambulance.

No further details about the condition of the three men or the accident were released.

Abu Dhabi Police’s Traffic and Patrols Directorate urged drivers to stop if they feel tired or drowsy.

Officers also called on motorists to use seat belts and avoid distractions while driving.