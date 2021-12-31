Four people airlifted to hospital following collision in Al Dhafra desert

Moderate to light injuries were sustained in the collision

The National
Dec 31, 2021

Four were people were airlifted to hospital following a collision between a vehicle and a motorbike in Al Dhafra desert.

Abu Dhabi Police said the four people, aged between 14 and 35, sustained moderate to light injuries in the collision.

Read More
Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed visits Liwa Tal Moreeb Festival

Col Hamdan Al Mansouri, director of Al Dhafra Police, said Abu Dhabi Police Aviation Department and support teams were called to the scene of the accident and those who were injured were transported by air ambulance to Zayed Hospital.

He called on the public not to be reckless while engaging in hobbies and to abide by safety and security requirements to avoid unexpected surprises that may lead to similar accidents.

Updated: December 31st 2021, 6:59 PM
Abu Dhabi
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Four people airlifted to hospital following collision in Al Dhafra desert
An image that illustrates this article Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed meets Yemeni PM in Abu Dhabi
An image that illustrates this article Abu Dhabi airport opens sensory rooms for children with autism
An image that illustrates this article Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed: we look forward to 2022 'with hope and optimism for the future'