Four people airlifted to hospital following collision in Al Dhafra desert

Four were people were airlifted to hospital following a collision between a vehicle and a motorbike in Al Dhafra desert.

Abu Dhabi Police said the four people, aged between 14 and 35, sustained moderate to light injuries in the collision.

Col Hamdan Al Mansouri, director of Al Dhafra Police, said Abu Dhabi Police Aviation Department and support teams were called to the scene of the accident and those who were injured were transported by air ambulance to Zayed Hospital.

He called on the public not to be reckless while engaging in hobbies and to abide by safety and security requirements to avoid unexpected surprises that may lead to similar accidents.