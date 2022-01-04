Big Ticket winner: Friends win a cool Dh25 million in Abu Dhabi draw

A group of friends started their New Year with a bang after scooping the biggest jackpot in the Big Ticket weekly draw in Abu Dhabi, taking home Dh25 million.

Lady luck was on Al Ain resident Haridasan Vasunni’s side last month when the 35-year-old bought the Dh500 ticket on December 30 at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

The cost of the ticket was split between 15 friends and now each will take home about Dh1.5m.

Six winners took home a cash prize in the latest draw, starting from Dh70,000 up to the staggering Dh25m jackpot.

Another lucky winner, Ashok Kumar Koneru, won a new set of wheels, walking away with a Maserati Ghibli.

Big Ticket is the region's largest and longest-running raffle for cash prizes and luxury cars.

This month, participants have three chances to hit another impressive jackpot.

On January 9, 17 and 24, a lucky winner could take home Dh22m in the grand prize. The colossal jackpot will also be up for grabs in the first draw of February.

As part of the weekly draw, a guaranteed cash prize of Dh250,000 will also be given away to one lucky winner each week.

In addition to the Big Ticket cash prize draws, there are also a range of Dream Car promotions in which customers can purchase tickets for the chance to win amazing luxury cars every month.

The cost of the Dream Car ticket is Dh150 and, as with the cash prize, if you buy two, you get one free.

Last month, Bijesh Bose, an Indian resident in his 30s, won the Big Ticket weekly draw just two days after his wife gave birth to twins.

The Sharjah resident received the happy news that he had won Dh1m during a hospital visit to see the newborns.

Earlier in November, a Pakistani resident who won Dh15m said the money would help him to build a better future for his family.

Shahed Mahmood, 35, was the November winner of the Fantastic 15 Million draw.

Mr Mahmood, who works for a glass installation company in the capital, bought the ticket with a friend and will split the winnings with him equally.

