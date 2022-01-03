End of an era: classic Blackberry phones to stop working from Tuesday

Tuesday will mark the end of an era for Blackberry phone users — the day when the Canadian firm ceases to offer support for its classic devices running BlackBerry 10, 7.1 OS and earlier.

This means that those still using the classic device, which uses an operating system launched in 2013, will no longer be able to send text messages, access the internet or make calls.

Last month, the Ontario-based company issued a reminder to users of its decision, which was originally announced in September 2020.

BlackBerry — an early provider of messaging services and mobile email devices — was once a leader in mobile technology, but rivals such as Samsung and Apple squeezed it out of its market share over the years.

It has since switched its focus to software and other sectors, including autonomous vehicles.

In August 2020, the company announced plans to re-enter the market with a 5G-enabled smartphone that will run with the Android operating system, following a tie-up between the Canadian software firm, Foxconn-owned FIH Mobile and Texas-based technology start-up, OnwardMobility.

Blackberry, which stopped making phones in 2016, had licensed the brand and rights to Chinese manufacturer TCL but its contract ended in August last year.