UAE weather: Rain forecast for New Year's Eve

There will be a wet end to 2021, with light rain forecast across the country on Thursday as the UAE heads into New Year's Eve.

It will be partly cloudy throughout Thursday morning, with light winds and showers likely.

Temperatures are expected to remain cool at 26ºC on much of the west coast, but slightly warmer in central areas and in Fujairah with a breeze.

Rough seas are likely in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea, according to the National Centre for Meteorology.

Rain may dampen New Year's Eve celebrations with showers forecast over the country, particularly Abu Dhabi, late into the evening.

A south westerly wind with speeds approaching 45 kilometres an hour could create difficult driving conditions in open areas on Friday, with blowing sand and dust.

The first day of 2022 promises more unsettled weather, as cloud and possibility of rain continues into Saturday.

New Year’s Day will be largely overcast with scattered showers likely across the country. Daytime temperatures will remain in the mid-20s, but cooler at night with a minimum of 14ºC inland.

January and February are the wettest months – but on average the Emirates record just five days of rain each year, making it one of the driest climates in the world.

