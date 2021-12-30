UAE weather: Rain forecast for New Year's Eve

Weather charts show rain will likely fall shortly before midnight

Nick Webster
Dec 30, 2021

There will be a wet end to 2021, with light rain forecast across the country on Thursday as the UAE heads into New Year's Eve.

It will be partly cloudy throughout Thursday morning, with light winds and showers likely.

Temperatures are expected to remain cool at 26ºC on much of the west coast, but slightly warmer in central areas and in Fujairah with a breeze.

Rough seas are likely in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea, according to the National Centre for Meteorology.

Rain may dampen New Year's Eve celebrations with showers forecast over the country, particularly Abu Dhabi, late into the evening.

Read more
Rain, snow and storms: A round-up of Middle East extreme weather events in 2021

A south westerly wind with speeds approaching 45 kilometres an hour could create difficult driving conditions in open areas on Friday, with blowing sand and dust.

The first day of 2022 promises more unsettled weather, as cloud and possibility of rain continues into Saturday.

New Year’s Day will be largely overcast with scattered showers likely across the country. Daytime temperatures will remain in the mid-20s, but cooler at night with a minimum of 14ºC inland.

January and February are the wettest months – but on average the Emirates record just five days of rain each year, making it one of the driest climates in the world.

UAE's wildest weather - in pictures

Image 1 of 22

People run for cover during the March 9, 2016 storm in Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi, when strong winds and driving rain caused chaos across the UAE. Christopher Pike / The National

Updated: December 30th 2021, 6:57 AM
WeatherDubaiAbu DhabiUAE
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article UAE weather: Rain forecast for New Year's Eve
An image that illustrates this article UAE at 50: Why 2021 has been a year like no other
An image that illustrates this article People bless bricks for new Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
An image that illustrates this article UAE weather: cloudy with a chance of rain