Emirates passenger tries to smuggle Dh2.8m of diamonds into Dubai

Diamonds worth more than $770,000 (Dh2.8 million) were found hidden inside the luggage of a passenger on a flight bound for Dubai from India.

Customs officers at Chennai International Airport intercepted a passenger set to board an early morning Emirates flight to the UAE on Tuesday, December 28.

Authorities responded to specific intelligence gathered during an investigation, and found the diamonds concealed inside the telescopic handle of the passenger’s stroller suitcase.

The 1052.72 carat diamonds were valued at about $773,970 (Dh2.84m).

Passengers travelling out of or entering the UAE with more than Dh100,000 in cash, or an amount equivalent in any other currencies or other financial instruments, must declare it to customs.

Any precious metals or stones worth Dh60,000 or more must also be declared.

Anyone importing valuable stones into the UAE worth more than this amount must provide supporting documents on arrival, such as an export company's origin invoices with their stamp and signature, a packing list to show the quantity, and a list of studding details of jewellery.

According to customs law, the penalty for smuggling undeclared items into the UAE can range from a fine up to a three-month prison term, as well as confiscation of goods and tools used in the smuggling process.

