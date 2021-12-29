Safety of visitors at Expo 2020 Dubai 'highest priority'

Expo 2020 Dubai organisers on Wednesday highlighted the event's record for "navigating our way through a pandemic" and protecting visitors, staff and participants since the world fair opened in October.

"The health, safety and well-being of everyone continues to be of the highest priority and we remain committed to working with our participants to welcome visitors to a safe, fun and exceptional Expo," organisers said.

The Expo told state news agency Wam: "Throughout the Expo 2020 Dubai journey we’ve worked hard to balance between holding a responsible, safe, fun Expo and navigating our way through a pandemic.

"Like the city and the country, we have learnt how to live and operate effectively within a Covid world, as long as we remain agile, factual and responsible.

"Expo 2020 Dubai’s stringent Covid-19 safety measures are designed to protect everyone visiting and working on site. They include mask-wearing – indoors and outdoors – for visitors, staff and participants.

"On-site PCR testing facilities enable frequent testing of Country Pavilion staff, frontline workers and entertainers."

This month daily parades and some other activities that carry the risk of close contact were suspended as a precaution to curb Covid-19.

On New Year's Eve there will be be two fireworks displays at Expo 2020 Dubai – one at midnight and another at 3am on Saturday.

Masks must be worn at all times when celebrating New Year’s Eve in public. The penalty for not doing so is Dh3,000 ($816).

Expo 2020 Dubai has made vaccinations and boosters mandatory for all Expo and international staff, volunteers, contractors and service providers.

Visitors to the site aged 18 and above must present a copy of a vaccination report or, if they are unvaccinated, a negative PCR test taken within the previous 72 hours.