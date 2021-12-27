Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe in Dubai for award ceremony

A Ligue Une football player has drawn crowds since touching down in Dubai.

Kylian Mbappe, one of Paris Saint-Germain's stars and considered to be one of the best players in the world, said on Monday he was happy to be visiting with his family.

Mbappe joins Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski as those shortlisted for men’s player of the year at this month’s Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, with Lucy Bronze and Alexia Putellas nominated for the best women's player award.

.@KMbappe, Paris Saint-Germain football star: Happy to be in #Dubai, the city that I love to visit with my family, I'm proud to be a nominee for the @Globe_Soccer Awards. #DubaiDestinations @DubaiSC pic.twitter.com/lGpkGzcZeF — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) December 27, 2021

The winners of each category will be announced at the 12th staging of the awards, taking place at the Armani Pavilion in Armani Hotel Dubai on Monday evening.

Football stars are a common site in the emirate. Two weeks ago global football star Lionel Messi delighted fans by paying a surprise visit to Expo 2020 Dubai, as did Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.